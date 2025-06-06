Flo Rida, country singer Bryan Martin to perform at McHenry Music Festival

Hip-hop artist Flo Rida and country singer Bryan Martin will perform at the McHenry Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Lucy Dolan for Shaw Local/Matthew Apgar)

Hip-hop artist Flo Rida and up-and-coming country artist Bryan Martin have been announced as performers on the last night of the McHenry Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 14.

McHenry Music Festival, formerly the RISE Up Music Festival, is Sept. 12-14 at Petersen Park in McHenry.

According to the McHenry Music Festival’s Facebook page, Flo Rida is known for his 2007 breakout single “Low” and the hits “Good Feeling” and “Right Round.” Performing just before Flo Rida hits the stage is country singer Martin, who was just announced on the bill Friday, June 6.

Martin, whose latest single is “Wishbone,” has performed with country superstar Morgan Wallen on his “One Night at a Time” stadium tour, according to the Facebook page.

The Sunday night headliner, who will perform after Flo Rida’s set, has yet to be announced. Event organizers are promising that the yet-to-be-named performer is a “big country act,” according to the Facebook page.

In addition to Flo Rida and Martin, the previously-announced country star Sam Hunt will be at the festival, performing opening night, Friday, Sept. 12.

Additional artists and bands scheduled to perform include Bella Cain, Ingrid Andress, Slightly Stoopid, Dustin Lynch, Zach Miller and more.

For more information about McHenry Music Festival, visit mchenrymusicfest.com.