Candy shops to satisfy your sweet tooth during National Candy Month

June is National Candy Month, and northern Illinois is a treasure trove of delightful candy shops, each offering a unique sugary experience.

From old-fashioned favorites to gourmet chocolates and everything in between, our region has an incredible array of confections just waiting to be discovered.

Here’s a listing of some of the best candy shops in northern Illinois.

DeKalb Confectionary – DeKalb

The Confectionary, which is family-owned, has been bringing delicious homemade chocolates to the community since 1982. Located in the middle of downtown DeKalb, The Confectionary’s handcrafted favorites include caramels, toffees and decadent, creamy chocolates, in addition to gummies, sours and other hard candies. 149 N 2nd St., DeKalb. theconfectionary.com

Ethereal Craft Chocolate – Woodstock

A view of confections from a display case at Ethereal Confections in Woodstock. (Sarah Nader)

This “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop, cafe and speakeasy in historic downtown Woodstock combines different flavors to create unique candies, chocolates and more. The beans are organically sourced and the treats are made from scratch. Some of the crave-worthy chocolates include sidekick candy bar, ninja turtle candy bar, orange meltaways, scorpion pepper pecan chocolate, blueberry lavender dark chocolate, chocolate-covered gummy bears, chocolate-dipped ginger and much more. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. etherealconfections.com

HEY SUGAR – Geneva

Just like its name suggests, this place is heaven for sugar lovers! They may be famous for their English toffee, but the deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Other popular menu items include several cupcake flavors, frosting shots, cakesicles, soft-serve ice cream, cookie dough bites, shakes and a wide variety of coffees, hot cocoas and teas. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com

Desserts, soft-serve ice cream and specialty coffees and cocoas are part of the unique lineup at Hey Sugar, an inviting space that is artfully decorated in its own right. (Shaw Media photo)

Hey Sweetie – Ottawa

This sweet shop at 203 W. Main St. in downtown Ottawa features retro novelty candy, as well as cotton candy, fruity popcorn, ice cream and more! Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Anderson’s Candy Shop – Richmond & Barrington

This destination candy shop, with its original location in northern McHenry County, has been crafting delicious homemade candies and chocolates for more than 100 years! Established in 1919, Anderson’s offers such a huge variety of treats, including chocolate-dipped fruit, chocolate-dipped nuts, fudge, chocolate creams, molded chocolates, more than 30 varieties of candy bars and the list goes on! 10301 Main St., Richmond and 128 E. Main St., Barrington. andersonscandyshop.com

Roxie’s Sweet Confections – Utica

You’ll find everything to satisfy your sweet tooth at Roxie’s in Utica. Choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, fudge, truffles, turtles, ice cream cakes, candies and more. Roxie’s specializes in ice cream cakes, and can make a creative concoction that’s sure to be a big hit at your next party. 723 S. Clark St., Utica. facebook.com/roxiesconfections/

Riverside Chocolate Factory – McHenry

This truly iconic sweet shop in McHenry has every kind of decadent chocolate you can want, including chocolate bacon! There are plenty of familiar favorites, like a variety of chocolate caramels, chocolate and peanut butter confections, chocolate-covered pretzels, English toffee, homemade fudge and so much more. 2102 W. Route 120, McHenry. riversidechocolatefactory.com

All Chocolate Kitchen – Geneva

Award-winning chef Alain Roby is the mastermind behind this iconic downtown Geneva sweet shop. Menu items include homemade gelato, gourmet chocolates, a rotating selection of seasonal desserts, fudge and more. Marvel at Chef Roby’s incredible chocolate and sugar sculptures, some of which are located in the restaurant. Some of his life-sized sculptures have been featured on national TV shows. 33 S. 3rd St., Geneva. allchocolatekitchen.com/

The Chocolate Shoppe – Plano

The Chocolate Shoppe’s corporate headquarters and production facility, as well as a retail storefront, are located in Plano. The shop is known for its award-winning, small-batch handcrafted chocolates, caramels, toffee and more. 12700 Route 34, Suite B, Plano. chocolate-shoppe.com

Morkes Chocolates – Huntley

Morkes Chocolates is a gourmet chocolate emporium that not only sells handcrafted confections, but holds “candy camps” for families to make their own. All the chocolates are made from scratch with only natural ingredients. Morkes has specialty chocolates for a variety of holidays, including chocolate-covered strawberries, fudge, sea salt caramels and so much more. 11801 Main St., Huntley. morkeshuntley.com

Morkes Chocolates in Huntley (Sarah Nader)

Graham’s Chocolates – Geneva

Graham’s Chocolates, a longtime staple in downtown Geneva, has handmade confections including English toffees, caramel- and chocolate-dipped apples, truffles, meltaways and more. 302 S. 3rd St., Geneva. grahamschocolate.com