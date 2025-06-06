5 Things to Do: CASA Color Run 5K, Sunday at Sandwich, free summer concerts and more in DeKalb County

Runners get covered at a color station near the end of the course during CASA DeKalb County's 5K Color Run in 2023. This year's event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore Middle School, 150 Maplewood Drive. (Madelaine Vikse for Shaw Local News Network)

This weekend

1. CASA 5K Color Run: Bring the whole family for a friendly 5K walk or run for a good cause. CASA DeKalb County, which provides court-appointed advocates for local children who have experienced abuse or neglect, will host the event from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. If you haven’t registered already, you can do so the morning of the race up to 7:45 a.m. at Sycamore Middle School, 150 Maplewood Drive, Sycamore. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com. Proceeds from the race go to support the nonprofit.

2. Sunday at Sandwich Market: This local vendor market runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. Shoppers can peruse vintage, antique and handmade goods from vendors across the Midwest. For more information, visit mjandcrew.com/sunday-at-sandwich.

This month

3. Kids Concerts in the Park: The DeKalb Park District’s free family-friendly concert series runs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through August at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The June 10 concert will feature Todd Downing with Tall Tales and Silly Songs, a high-energy program that combines storytelling with live music. For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

4. Music at the Mansion: The summertime weekly free concert series on the lawn of the Ellwood House Museum kicks off from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 11 at 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. Concerts are held Wednesdays through July 23. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A rotating menu of beer, wine, beverages, food and snacks to buy will be available. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. The June 11 event features jazz and blues act The Flat Cats. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar.

5. DeKalb Juneteenth Community Celebration: The public is invited to observe Juneteenth from noon to 4 p.m. June 22 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The federal holiday is on June 19, but area organizers, including New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, plan to celebrate the weekend after. The event will feature free food, music and dancing. Representatives from local social services also will be on hand. For information, visit facebook.com/newhopembc.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.