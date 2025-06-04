5 Things to Do: Pet portraits, Aqua Yoga Pop Up, and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Pet Portraits: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, the Fox River Academy of Music and Art, 26 W. Van Buren St. in Oswego, will offer a pet portrait class. Attendees will be able to create realistic pet portraits with various art techniques using oil pastels and chalk. The class is intended for people ages five and older. Registration is required. The class costs $30. For more information or to register, visit foxriveracademy.com/event-details/pet-portraits. Aqua Yoga Pop Up: At 10 a.m. Saturday, June 7, the Oswegoland Park District will hold a pop up aquatic yoga class at the Civic Center Aquatic Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave. in Montgomery. Participants will be able to practice yoga in the pool to improve balance, flexibility, and overall well-being. The class is intended for people ages 13 and older. The class costs $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/aqua-yoga-pop-up/. Oswego History Tours – Sears Homes: At noon Saturday, June 7, the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, will partner with the Oswegoland Park District to offer a tour of remaining ready-to-build Sears homes. Attendees also can learn about the homes, who built them, and how to identify them. The tour begins at the museum. All ages are welcome. The tour costs $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/oswego-history-tour-sears-homes-2/. Raging Waves Family Fest: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 8, Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, will host a family fest. The fest includes complimentary water park admission, giveaways, face painting, temporary tattoos, and a foam party. Food will be served. Music will be performed by a DJ. All ages are welcome. Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information or to register, visit facebook.com/events/2386033781760312/. Flying into Summer – Paper Airplanes: From 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 9, the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville, will host a paper airplane competition. Participants can create paper airplanes. The airplanes will be tested for accuracy, distance, hang time, and precision. The competition is open to children. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/flying-summer-paper-airplanes.

