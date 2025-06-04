5 Things to Do: Check out summer styles, get a haircut for a good cause in Kane county

St. Charles Summer Concert Series: 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday from June 5 through Aug. 7 at Lincoln Park Gazebo on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets in St. Charles: Enjoy free performances from local bands every Thursday evening this summer. Arrive early to enjoy snacks from local restaurants. The June 5 concert will feature rock n’ roll tribute act Generation. Summer Shoe Show: Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 8, at The Little Traveler Shoe Room, 404 S. Third Street in Geneva: See what’s new in shoes for Summer 2025. Browse sandals from Naot, Taos, Birkenstock, L’Artiste and more quality brands to keep your feet happy throughout the season. Receive a $20 Little Traveler gift card with a shoe purchase of $100 or more and a $10 gift card with a shoe purchase of under $100. A rep from Naot will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and a rep from Taos will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Chop Around the Clock - 4 p.m. Friday, June 6, to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, 7 E. Wilson Street in Batavia: Join Foltos Tonsorial Parlor for the 34th annual Chop Around the Clock. Haircuts will be available non-stop for 24 hours. The event includes a raffle, free dinner, a bake sale, musical entertainment, an ice cream eating contest and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Native Plant Sale - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles: Choose from a wide selection of plants native to the region, while supplies last. Naturalists will be on hand to assist with plant selections. View the sale’s full catalog here. Fox River Arts Ramble - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7: Take in the art of Richard Sperry at locations throughout the area during this free event. Sperry’s work will be on display at The Nolan Gallery and Seven Setting Suns Art Gallery in Aurora, Water Street Studios in Batavia, Proud Fox Gallery & Frame Shop, Geneva Public Library, The Winding Deerpath, Caitlin Palagi Creations and Studio Patty D in Geneva and Jim Reedy, St. Charles Arts Council, 3AM Studio, Jan Schmuckal Fine Art, 3 Bins and Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.