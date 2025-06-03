Stage Coach Players performances of ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ begin June 12 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the musical “Legally Blonde the Musical,” June 12.

The musical is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“Legally Blonde the musical” tells the story of Elle Woods, a quintessential girl who seems to have it all. Her world turns upside down when Warner, her boyfriend, breaks up with her before going to Harvard law school. Elle charms her way into the school in attempt to win him back. She faces many obstacles while learning and growing to find her own identity, according to a news release.

“Legally Blonde the Musical” is based on the 2001 novel written by Amanda Brown and the 2001 Metro-Golden-Mayer movie of the same name. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Cortney Jo Newby, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Rent” in 2024. Assistant direction is provided by Jon Jaworowski, with choreography by Sam Haywood and musical direction by Terri Crain Goodman.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger. The tickets are available online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940.

Performances of “Legally Blonde the Musical” will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 12 through June 14 and June 19 through June 21 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also are matinee performances at 2 p.m. June 15 and 22.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.