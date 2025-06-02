Yorkville Riverfest, Montgomery Fest bring summertime fun to Kendall County

What is summertime without a festival? Kendall County is home to several fun, family-friendly festivals. Here’s a preview of two upcoming events that celebrate all the job that the season has to offer.

Yorkville Riverfest

July 19 - Bicentennial Riverfront Park

When you combine country music with a cardboard boat race, you’ve got a recipe for success.

Just ask Shay Remus, superintendent of recreation for the city of Yorkville.

“It started as a rib fest, and has transformed over the years into a community festival,” Remus said.

Now, the festival draws a crowd of between 5,000 and 8,000 every year.

Yorkville's River Fest is July 19, 2025. (Shaw Local file photo )

“We’ve always had country bands,” Remus said. “We have a huge crowd for those.”

But once the fest added unique family activities, it drew a huge response from families in the community and beyond.

“They want to see what fun activity we’re going to bring each year,” Remus said. “People comment on how fun and different they are throughout the day, and a lot of them stay for the music, as it turns into a more concert venue for the evening.”

The Cowboy Co. country music show runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Riplock plays from 3-6 p.m., and headliner Back Country Roads wraps it up from 7-10 p.m.

Some unique past activities have been a Mario theme with kids riding real scooters, collecting coins on scorecards at designated stations and turning them in for prizes, as well as a Barbie-themed photo box, complete with costumes for both kids and adults.

“This year we’re really excited,” Remus said. “We’re doing a Wicked Fest based off of the movie, as well as ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ training as well — two very different movies to interest kids of all ages.”

Details are yet to be finalized, but it’s a definite that Elphaba and Glinda from “Wicked” will be there for meet-and-greets.

“We have this cool attraction called the euro bungee which we’re calling ‘Defying Gravity’,” Remus said, explaining that kids are hooked onto a bungee so they can bounce and fly like Elphaba on a trampoline.

“Then we’re making Shiz University so the kids will be able to do several different stations of magic and science experiments that they can create and take home.”

At Train Your Dragon Academy kids will go to different training stations to learn how to become a dragon rider.

“They’ll be paired with a dragon at the end of their training to take home with them,” Remus added.

There’ll be plenty of food, too.

“We are super lucky that we have so many local vendors in Yorkville that can come out and provide food to all our festivals,” Remus said.

All vendors have not yet been confirmed but among the offerings will be barbecue, ice cream, pizza, Mexican fare, pork sandwiches and more.

“For the most part local restaurants come out and serve the food,” Remus said.

Of course, there’s a beer tent, which will be open from 2-6 p.m.

This year’s “Wicked” theme will result in handcrafted Elphaba and Glinda drinks for adults. Elpheba’s drink will be green, and Glinda’s pink and sparkly. A non-alcoholic Munchkin drink is planned for the kids. Plans are also in the works to try and include boba in the Glinda and Munchkin drinks, “since that’s all the rage,” Remus said.

The famous Cardboard Boat Race takes place at 2 p.m. Registration is $10 and begins at 12:30 p.m. The course heads down the Fox River in the Marge Cline Whitewater Course, which yes, does have some rapids, depending on how high the water is on that day.

Entrants create their boats at home, according to strict requirements found on the village website at yorkville.il.us/riverfest. Awards include Best in Show and the top three fastest boats, “or whoever lasts longest,” Remus said.

Montgomery Fest

Aug. 15, 16, 17 Montgomery Park

Montgomery Fest’s 40th year is helping summer’s festival season go out with a literal bang. Not only does the fest have food, entertainment, a car show and a beer garden, but there’s a parade, a carnival and fireworks, to boot.

The majority of the fun takes place in Montgomery Park.

“That’s where we have our big stage with a lot of our live entertainment,” said Montgomery Community Engagement & Event Coordinator Rosie Boeing. “That’s where we’ll have our carnival and our food and beer vendors. Within the park is where we have designated fireworks viewing, launched from a different location.”

Saturday’s car show is across the street at Austin Park. Sunday’s parade through downtown Montgomery includes community groups, businesses, elected officials and music like the Tunes of Glory bagpipes. “It’s always a fun parade,” Boeing said.

One new aspect of the fest takes place on Saturday along River Street in front of the village hall where there’ll be lots of kid- and family-focused entertainment and activities like Miss Jamie’s Farm, Scribble Monster and Dave DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles, as well as inflatable slides and Chalk with a Cop.

Entertainment headliners, all at 8 p.m., include tribute to Cumbia Sonora Dinamita on Friday, tribute to Billy Joel 52nd Street on Saturday, and closing the fest is Semple on Sunday. Fireworks start immediately after at 9 p.m.

The annual carnival includes several rides and attractions for all ages, including oversized roller coasters, ferris wheel and “really fun spinny things,” Boeing said.

Food offerings include a wide variety, like staples ice cream, funnel cakes and tacos.

“We’re looking for fun and different things,” Boeing said. “Last year a vendor sold a really cool birria ramen dish. We’re hoping this year to incorporate more gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.”

The beer garden is open all weekend. Parking is at Lion Metals, and the fest also offers shuttle services from Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Lakewood Creek Elementary School.

“We’re very excited for the 40th anniversary,” said Boeing, noting that the fest annually draws around 18,000 visitors. “We hope to see as many people as possible that weekend.”