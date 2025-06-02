Tickets on sale now for Cocktails in the Park in Batavia

Batavia MainStreet’s popular summer event Cocktails in the Park is set for Saturday, July 26 at Appleton Park and tickets are now on sale.
The $40 advance price tickets include appetizers from New Moon Vegan, The GOAT, Pal Joey’s, Thai Village, Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, WindMill Grille & Pizzeria, Gammon Coach House, Thorabella’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Chianti’s and Q & A’s Beignet Cafe; in addition to a complimentary take-home treat and live music.
Drink tickets are $8 each or 10 for $75, which can be purchased in advance or at the event. Enjoy beers from Sturdy Shelter Brewing, whiskey from Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. and vodka from Grainology BrewStillery
Attendees can bring a chair or blanket from home or buy a Picnic Table Bundle for $350, which includes a reserved picnic table, six admission tickets and six drink tickets.
Raffle tickets are one for $8 or 10 for $75 for a chance to win a raffle basket.
Cocktails in the Park is Batavia MainStreet’s largest single fundraiser. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit downtownbatavia.com.