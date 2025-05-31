fForest Fest bring live music, libations to Morris

Bad Cop/Bad Cop brings the energy as the crowd floods around the stage at fForest Fest during the 2024 event. (Michael Urbanec)

The highly-anticipated fForest Festival returns to Goold Park in Morris Saturday, June 7.

The fForest Fest, which derives its name from “fForest,” a Norwegian word meaning to “Do, Be and Make in Nature,” is a vendor market and music festival that embraces these qualities.

This fan-favorite fest will be held under a thick canopy of mature trees, where guests will get to enjoy nature while soaking in arts and entertainment. Entry to the fun and eclectic event is only $10 (free for kids age 5 and younger), and will grant you access to a full day of live music, a diverse vendor and artisan market, and a delectable food truck rally.

The day’s music lineup features a little something for everyone, including special guest opener Pet Needs – hailing from the U.K., this Top 20 charting punk band will kick off festivities before hopping on a plane to play a big festival back in their home country. Other headlining bands on the bill include Michigan-based ska-punk band Boy Detective, rock-and-roll outfit Something To Do from Milwaukee and folksinger Jeshua Marshall.

New for this year, a second acoustic stage has been added to the event. Featured performers will include Black Guy Fawkes, Liam Kyle Cahill and Kasey Christensen.

The food truck rally will feature tempting variety of trucks, trailers, and tents so you can sample all types of treats including pizza, pretzels, ice cream, Hawaiian, seafood, eggrolls, chicken, vegan, kettle corn, iced coffee, desserts and more

There will be a beverage trailer serving up a variety of adult beverages, including craft and domestic beers. Two beverage locations will serve beer and mixed drinks to those with wristbands for ages 21 and older.

Special activities taking place throughout the day include selfie stations, crafts, make and takes, create-your-own jewelry, henna tattoos, meditation sessions, relaxation stations, demonstrations, chill areas and plenty of lawn games.

Morris’ legendary vintage store True North will sponsor a huge Vendor Market, highlighting more than 150 vendors. The lineup features a great mix of antique, vintage, makers, plant/garden, clothing, thrift/recycled clothing, salvage and furniture from throughout the Midwest.

Gates open at 10 a.m.; be sure to arrive early to see the retailers’ sprawling selections. While many vendors may accept credit cards, fForest Fest organizers encourage shoppers to bring cash. There also will be an ATM on-site near gate one.

For more information and a complete list of vendors, head to fforestfest.com.