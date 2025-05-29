Unwind Wednesday in St. Charles offers live music, beverages

Enjoy live music and a beverage at Unwind Wednesday from 5:30-8 p.m. June 11 on the 1st Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

Enjoy live music and a beverage at Unwind Wednesday from 5:30-8 p.m. June 11 on the 1st Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles.

Patrons 21 and over who would like to have an alcoholic beverage during Unwind Wednesday must purchase their drink from one of these five nearby businesses on the 1st Street Plaza:

· Alter Brewing + Kitchen

· Gia Mia

· La Mesa Modern Mexican

· La Za’Za’ Trattoria

· McNally’s Irish Pub

Patrons must stop by one of the above venues to receive a wristband before purchasing a beverage and relaxing on the plaza while listening to local artist Grant Milliren perform.

“The 1st Street Plaza is the perfect spot in the heart of downtown to gather with friends and family” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director, Jenna Sawicki said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be able to utilize this beautiful space to present a fantastic live music performance while also encouraging the community to support our phenomenal local businesses.”

All beverages and attendees must remain within the designated event boundaries on the plaza. While Unwind Wednesday is open to all ages, only guests 21 and older may consumer alcohol. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted, and underage drinking will be strictly enforced by on-site security.

For more information about Unwind Wednesday, visit stcalliance.org/unwindwednesday.