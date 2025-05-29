5 things to do in DeKalb County: Northern Illinois Art Show, Pride Palooza, farmers markets and more

1. Check out the 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show: Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s annual two-day show runs this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. For information, visit kval-nfp.org or Gallery on State.

2. Celebrate upcoming Pride Month at Pride Palooza: 1 p.m. Friday, May 30 at 1915 N. First St., DeKalb. The free family-friendly event is open to all and will feature live music, food trucks, art by local artist Cheyenne Hoerr, games, performances, a craft table, water balloon toss and more. The event is hosted by Family Service Agency’s School-Based Services and Youth Programming. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

3. Genoa Days: The 89th annual unofficial start to the summer in Genoa runs from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly from May 28 through 30, and from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 31, featuring a 1 p.m. parade. Proceeds benefit Genoa-Kingston Fire and Rescue. The festival features games, rides, bingo, live entertainment, food vendors and more. The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual King and Queen Scholarship Competition the first night of the festival, meant to support two graduating Genoa-Kingston High School seniors. For information, visit www.facebook.com/genoadays.

4. The Craft Farmer’s Market Open Air Market: The Hy-Vee hosted market runs from June 1 through Oct. 5. Featured every other Sunday, the market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

5. Farmers markets open in DeKalb, Sycamore: ‘Tis the season for local fare, produce and more at area farmers markets. In 30th season of the DeKalb farmers market opens 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 in Van Buer Plaza at the corner of Second and Locust streets in DeKalb. The Sycamore farmers market returns at a new spot this season. The Sycamore market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting June 3 at Kar-Fre Flowers, 1126 E. State St., Sycamore.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.