Old Joliet Prison Haunted House to host “Friday the 13th” event in June

It’s not Halloween, but if you’re in the mood for a good scare in the summertime, check out The Old Joliet Prison Haunted House’s “Friday the 13th” event Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14.

The Old Joliet Prison Haunted House (Photo provided)

This haunted house features shadowy corridors and sudden attacks to bring nightmares to life with terrifying themes. The immersive experience features live performers with monsters around every corner, according to the haunted house’s website.

The “Bootique” will have exclusive Friday, the 13th and horror merch available. Mini escape games will also challenge guests to escape a horror room in only five minutes.

Guests 21 and over can enjoy special cocktail concoctions from the secret bars The Neon Cowboy and The Warden’s Office. Printed photo keepsakes will also be available for purchase.

Tickets start at $35. This haunted house is not recommended for children under 12 years old.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hauntedprison.com.