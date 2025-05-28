5 Things to Do: Saw Wee Kee Summer Trail Run, History Book Club, and more in Kendall County

Little White School Museum (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Moving Through Tarot Yoga with Natalie: From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 30, The Homestead 1854, 611 E. Main St. in Plano, will host a tarot yoga class. Attendees will be able to embrace, enhance and release energies revealed through a channeled tarot reading. The class also includes a card themes dharma talk and curated exercises series corresponding with the cards. The class will conclude with a sound healing meditation. The class costs $35. For more information or to register, visit thehomestead1854.com/public-events. Green Connect: Community Clean-up Program: From 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, May 31, the Yorkville Chamber of Commerce and The Conservation Foundation will host Green Connect, a clean-up event, at Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 481 E. Countryside Parkway in Yorkville. Participants will be able to help clean-up the center. Attendees must bring their own gloves. Pickers and trash bags will be provided. The event is the second in a series of clean-ups around Yorkville. Free T-shirts also will be available while supplies last. For more information, visit the Yorkville Chamber. Saw Wee Kee Summer Trail Run: At 4 p.m. Saturday, May 31, the Oswegoland Park District will hold a summer trail run at Saw Wee Kee Park, 7350 Sundown Lane in Yorkville. Runners will be timed with bibs and started at staggered intervals. Attendees can receive a collectible medal piece. Seasonal swag will be offered. All ages are welcome. The trail run costs $30. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/saw-wee-kee-summer-trail-run-5/. Painting with Kittens (Adoption Event): From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 1, Arts on Fire Studio, 217 E. South St. in Plano, will partner with Renko Animal Rescue to host an adoption event. Attendees can spend time with kittens while painting. Participants also will be able to speak to Renko staff about adopting a kitten. Painting materials will be provided. Light snacks and beverages will be served. Pottery pieces can be selected at the event. All ages are welcome. Tickets cost $10. Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information or to register, call 630-273-2119 or visit artsonfireplano.com/events/painting-with-kittens-adoption-event. History Book Club: At 11 a.m. Sunday, June 1, the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, will partner with the Oswegoland Park District to host a history book club. Participants will be able to connect and discuss a history book selected during the previous club meeting. Attendees must reserve or procure a copy of the book. All ages are welcome. The club costs $5. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/history-book-club-3/.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.