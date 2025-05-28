5 Things to Do: Kick off summer concert season or learn a new skill in Kane County

(File photo) True Company performs cover song hits from every decade to a crowd at the Lincoln Park gazebo in downtown St. Charles last year. This weekend, see the band Soda play the gazebo. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles Summer Concerts - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at Lincoln Park gazebo in downtown St. Charles: St. Charles’s annual Summer Concert series begins Thursday, May 29, with the band Soda. This veteran outfit plays a little of everything, from The Temptations to Abba to Zac Brown Band and more. Summer Concerts continue through the summer with free performances every Thursday through Aug. 7.

Beginner Mahjong at Harvey’s Tales - 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29 at Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St. in Geneva: Learn the tile-based game everyone is talking about. Lisa from the Mahjong Guild will be on hand to teach all the beginner basics—Tiles, gameplay, hands and more. Class size is limited to eight seats per session. The ticket price includes one drink from Harvey’s Tales coffee bar. No outside food or drinks. Parking is free.

The Robert Hynes Band at Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden - 8 to 11 p.m., Friday, May 30, at 12 N. River Street in Batavia: The Robert Hynes Band, a Chicago-based four-piece band, will blend original songs, infectious rhythms and retro influences in a variety of musical styles. This is a 21+ event with a $5 cover charge.

Batavia Hardwoods Anniversary and Spring Open House - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at 330 McKee Street in Batavia: Batavia Hardwoods is celebrating its first anniversary with a spring open house. Food and beverages will be served during lunchtime. Batavia Hardwoods will offer 20% discounts on all woodturning stock, 10% discounts on all flat woodworking stock and a 10% discount in its gallery.

Jenny’s Signature-Style Book Review - 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Geneva Public Library District: Kick off this year’s Summer Challenge with Jenny Riddle as she shares her interpretations of current popular books. Get ready for a fast-paced, motivational book review series as Riddle shares the day’s most interesting and inspiring books. Registration is recommended here.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.