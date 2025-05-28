5 Things to Do: Celebrate local food, wine and baseball in the Illinois Valley

(File photo) On Friday, come out and watch the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in their home opener against the Normal Cornbelters. (Scott Anderson)

Lodge to Local - 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 30 at Starved Rock Lodge, 1 Lodge Lane, in Oglesby: Starved Rock Lodge has partnered with the Village of Utica to provide a trolley experience connecting the lodge with the heart of downtown Utica at $10 per wristband. Hop aboard the trolley at 3 p.m. and enjoy a scenic ride to Utica, where you can explore the town’s new market, enjoy a meal and sip on a handcrafted cocktail. The trolley will pick you up at 5 p.m. and return to the lodge.

Pistol Shrimp Opening Weekend - 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 30, at Veterans Memorial Park, 2600 Plank Road in Peru: Celebrate Opening Weekend with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s home opener against the Normal Cornbelters. The festivities will include a sand art station for kids, tasting booths from Sam Adams Summer, Dogfish Head and SunCruiser and food trucks from Dog House La Salle, Tony’s Butt Shack and Little O’s Frozen Treats. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Grand Opening of the Ottawa Area Farmers & Makers Market - 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at 100 W. Jackson St. in Ottawa: Enjoy a morning filled with fresh produce, handcrafted goods and local pride as the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce kicks off market season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

Ottawa Food & Wine Festival - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at 400 Clinton St. in Ottawa: Experience the best food and wine Ottawa has to offer at the Old Central School lot in downtown Ottawa. This celebration brings together the best in local flavors, award-winning wines and community spirit. Admission is $40 and includes eight wine-tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass and entry to the VIP area. This is a 21+ event.

Peru Library Movie Matinee - 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Peru Public Library: Head to the main library for a Movie Matinee of the feature film Hidden Figures. Popcorn, drinks and sweet will be available.