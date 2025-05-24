Sycamore Park District summer concert series begins June 5

The Stingrays performing at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex Thursday night as part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Sycamore Park District in this Shaw Local June 2022 file photo. (David Petesch)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Park District recently announced its summer concert series for June and July.

The free concerts will be Thursdays beginning June 5 in the Good Tymes Shelter at the Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore.

Attendees are encouraged to bring seating or a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled. Food including burgers, hot dogs, brats, snacks, beer and wine will be available to buy. No concerts will be held June 26 and July 3.

The concert series lineup includes: