May 26, 2025
The Scene

Inaugural El Cardunal Paddle a 6-mile paddle down Fox River

By Shaw Local News Network
Racers paddle on the Fox River in Batavia Saturday morning June 3, 2023 during the Mid-American Canoe and Kayak Race.

The Fox River (David Petesch)

Friends of the Fox River will host the inaugural El Cardunal, a celebratory 6-mile paddle along the Fox River, on June 22.

The event follows the Water Trail, which is the longest free-flowing stretch of the river.

Launch from Cornish Park in Algonquin and paddle downstream to East Dundee along a picturesque course that flows uninterrupted by dams, according to a news release from Friends of the Fox River.

Optional educational stations along the route provide opportunities to rest, enjoy nature and learn about the river’s ecology. Over half of the journey winds through forest preserves, nature preserves and city parks, showcasing the rich biodiversity and serene landscapes of the Fox River Valley.

Registration is open now and includes:

● Shuttle buses to help with logistics

● Discounts on canoe & kayak rentals

● An after-paddle mingle in East Dundee

● An event t-shirt and swag bag

Visit elcardunal.org for more information and to register. Spaces are limited.

