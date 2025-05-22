Wheaton Municipal Band concerts begin June 12 for 2025 season

The Memorial Park Bandshell in Wheaton, completed in 2020, features concerts sponsored by the Wheaton Park District and the Wheaton Municipal Band. (Paul Valade)

The Wheaton Municipal Band is back for another summer of performances, with the concert series kicking off Thursday, June 12 at Memorial Park.

Every Thursday through Aug. 7, as weather permits, the band will hold a concert in the bandshell starting at 7:30 p.m. These events are free to attend.

Marking the band’s 96th season, the June 12 opening concert will feature students from Wheaton middle school bands in a unique side-by-side performance. Noah Taylor, arranger and composer for the West Point Band, will join in as the band performs several of his works honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, according to a news release.

During the June 12, July 2, July 17 and July 31 concerts, the Wheaton Lions Club will be collecting food donations and other items needed by the People’s Resource Center for distribution to anyone in need.

Drop off items such as non-perishable food, personal care products, cleaning supplies, and diapers at the Wheaton Lions Club’s truck parked on Wheaton Avenue. For a full list of needed items and additional donation information, visit the People’s Resource Center’s website.

The “Red, White and KaBOOM” concert will be held Wednesday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. The “Centennials and Celebrations - Edman Spectacular” concert will take place Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Wheaton College’s Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St.

For a full concert schedule and more information, visit wheatonmunicipalband.org.