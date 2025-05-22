Pottawatomie Garden Club of St. Charles to host garden walk

Pottawatomie Garden Club of St. Charles will host a garden walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28. (Photo by Brock Seney )

Pottawatomie Garden Club of St. Charles will host a garden walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28.

Seven beautiful garden throughout St. Charles will be featured in the walk, according to a news release from the club.

The garden club has been hosting garden walks every other year for many years. This year, a variety of formal and prairie woodland type gardens will be featured, including a native garden certified by the Conservation Foundation. A garden boutique will sell a selection of garden items at one of the homes.

Tickets can be purchased at Townhouse Book Store and Cafe, Trellis Farm & Garden, Heinz Bros. Nursery, Wasco Nursery and SG Too in St. Charles or Scentimental Garden in Geneva.

Tickets, which are $25, and more information are also available at pottagardenclub.org.