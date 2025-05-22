Life-sized dinosaurs roar into Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park

Dino Farm Adventure will run from May 24 – June 15, 2025 at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. (Photo provided by Kuipers Family Farm. )

More than 30 animatronic dinosaurs have made Kuipers Family Farm their new home during the second annual Dino Farm Adventure.

The dinosaurs will be at the Maple Park farm from May 24 - June 15.

The Dino Farm Adventure at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

“The Dino Farm Adventure is such a fun and unique event for families and kids to enjoy. It kicks off the end of the school year and the start of summer in a big way,” said Joe Kuipers, general manager of Kuipers Family Farm, in a news release. “We’re always looking for creative ways to get families and kids outdoors to enjoy nature, fresh air and each other. We’re proud to bring this event back for big summer fun.”

Ashton Cox carries a baby dinosaur during a dinosaur training session as part of the Dino Farm Adventure at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Dino Farm Adventure offers interactive encounters with friendly triceratops and adorable baby dinosaurs, and guests can even build their very own dinosaur friend at the Fossil Factory.

Visitors can pick out their favorite dino, stuff it to perfection and take it home as a souvenir. In addition, guests can enjoy Kuipers’ FunFarm attractions, delicious seasonal food options and live entertainment. Dino conservationists and experts will also be on site to provide dino facts throughout the visit.

Admission Information:

Weekdays: $19.99 per person online, $21.99 at the gate

Weekends: $21.99 per person online, $23.99 at the gate

This year, Kuipers is offering an Annual Pass: $79.99 per person, which includes unlimited visits to the Dino Farm Adventure and Pumpkin FunFarm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Kuipersfamilyfarm.com to learn more.

Kuipers is located at 1N318 Watson Road in Maple Park.