Blooze Brothers, Disco Night on tap at Warehouse on Park in Genoa

Genoa's Warehouse on Park will host The Blooze Brothers May 24 and Superfly Symphony May 31. (Photo provided by Warehouse on Park)

The Warehouse on Park in Genoa is kicking off its summer music series this weekend with a rocking night of live music from the Blooze Brothers, one of northern Illinois’ most popular tribute bands.

The fun continues to next weekend on Disco Night with Superfly Symphony May 31.

The Blooze Brothers take the stage from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 24. Their high-energy show delight all audiences, with hits like “Sweet Home Chicago,” “Respect,” “Gimme Some Lovin’” and more.

The fun continues the following weekend, as Superfly Symphony hosts at Disco Night. Wear your bellbottoms and go back to the 70s on Saturday, May 31. Superfly Symphony will be on stage from 7-10 p.m., performing disco, funk and R&B hits.

Tickets for both events are $10 if purchased in advance, $15 at the door, and are open to ages 16 and older.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thewarehouseonpark.com.