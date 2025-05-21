Free live music in downtown St. Charles with STC Live!

STC Live! events will take place every Wednesday and Friday evening through the beginning of September in St. Charles. (Photo provided)

STC Live!, a series of free live music performances held on the 1st Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles, as well as at various local St. Charles businesses, returns for the 2025 season in June.

This series will feature over 35 performances June 4 through Aug. 29 on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The series kicks-off on Wednesday, June 4 with two performances. Nicole Devine & Corey Marshall will play on the 1st Street Plaza, and Magoo will perform at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling.

Many artists who performed during STC Live! last year will be returning this year, including 13 Days, Afternoon Logic, Andi Balloun, Connie Cipher, Copycat, Demi Clara, Dennis O’Brien, Grant Milliren, Jack Macklin, Joey Wilbur, Leslie Hunt, Nicole Devine, Paul Moeller, Shea Marie and Suzy Mars.

“STC Live! is the perfect chance to gather with friends and family on the beautiful 1st Street Plaza or at a participating business throughout the city,” said Jenna Sawicki, St. Charles Business Alliance executive director. “Our hope is that this free event becomes a staple for your Wednesday and Friday evenings, with the opportunity to hear remarkable local artists and to support the fantastic establishments involved in this year’s summer music series.”

To find more information on 2025 STC Live!, visit stcalliance.org/stclive.