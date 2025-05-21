5 Things to Do: Read With Paws, DIY Doormat Workshop, and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Read With Paws: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 24, children will be able to read with a furry friend at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. There will be 15-minute time slots available for registration. All dogs are certified therapy dogs. The program is designed to make children less nervous when reading. The program is open to children of all reading levels and non-readers. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/read-paws-6548. Adult Pottery Wheel Workshop: From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 24, an adult pottery wheel workshop will be held at Arts on Fire Studio, 217 E. South St. in Plano. The workshop is designed to teach attendees to make two useful pottery pieces and earn pottery wheel experience. Participants can create pottery pieces such as a cup and bowl. Attendees will be guided by an instructor and learn the fundamentals of centering, pulling, and shaping clay on a spinning wheel. The pieces will need two weeks to dry before painting. The workshop is open to people ages 14 and older of all skill levels. The workshop costs $49.98 and a $20 non-refundable deposit must be paid to reserve a spot. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 630-273-2119 or visit artsonfireplano.com/events/adult-pottery-wheel-workshop-5-24. DIY Doormat Workshop: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 25, a create your own doormat workshop will be held at Board & Brush Creative Studio, located at 83E Templeton Drive in Oswego. Attendees will receive step-by-step instructions to create their own doormats. Materials will be provided. There are various paint colors and doormat designs. Pre-registration is required. The workshop costs $45. For more information, visit boardandbrush.com/oswego/events/diy-doormat-workshop. Memorial Day Ceremony: From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 26, the Yorkville American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service at Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville. The ceremony features speakers and a reading of the names printed on the Yorkville Town Square Memorial. Music will be performed by the Yorkville Middle School band. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/642/Memorial-Day-Ceremony. Introduction to Mountain Biking: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, the Oswegoland Park District will hold a mountain biking introduction class at Saw Wee Kee Park, 7350 Sundown Lane in Yorkville. Participants can learn about mountain biking basics including shifting, body positioning, and braking. Attendees also will go on a guided group ride. The class is intended for people ages 14 and older. The class costs $5 for residents and $8 for nonresidents. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/introduction-to-mountain-biking/.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.