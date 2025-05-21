5 Things to Do: Knights of Columbus breakfast is Sunday in Dixon

Have breakfast at KayCee Hall: The Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 will host its monthly breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at KayCee Hall, 506 W. Third St., Dixon. For a good-will donation, the all-you-can-eat breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes. Donations from the meal go to the Catholic Scholarship Fund. Have dinner at the Legion: The Dixon American Legion will be serving grilled ribs, plain or barbecue, tater tots or cheesy potatoes, baked beans, cornbread, salad, and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The cost is $13. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Kick off summer with a country music concert: Kick off your summer with performances from rising country music stars Kelsey Hart and Delaney Ann on May 31 along the Dixon Riverfront. River Country 101.7-FM’s annual Summer Kickoff Concert begins at 6 p.m. with Delaney Ann, followed by headliner Kelsey Hart at 8 p.m., along the Dixon Riverfront. Hart, known for his single “Life Without You,” will bring his high-energy country music to the stage, while Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ann will open the show. She’s shared the same stage as country legends Lukas Nelson and Dwight Yoakam. Hector’s Taco Truck and BBY Chicken will have food available for purchase, while Tipsy’s will provide the beverages. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Check out the Child Fair at SVCC: The 40th annual Sauk Valley Child Fair, with the theme “Candy Land,” is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 7 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. The event is free and will feature attractions that include Miller’s Petting Zoo, an emergency vehicle display and interactive booths and exhibits. Bellson Music Fest: June 7 at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls. The annual music festival will honor jazz drummer Louie Bellson. The fest features live music performed by the Yorkville Big Band, Avey Grouws Band, Josh Duffee and the Blackhawk Broadcasters, and Rare Element. A drum clinic will be led by Gregg Potter.

