5 Things to Do: Enjoy live music in Algonquin and shop Stade’s Farm in McHenry

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Dockside launch party: Port Edward’s dockside opens for the summer season this weekend from Friday through Monday at the Algonquin restaurant, 20 W. Algonquin Road. Walk in or cruise in by boat to enjoy food, drinks and live music with a perfect view of the Fox River. Live musical performances include Odyssey Guy, Mark Bennardo, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones and M Crew. Find more information about Port Edward’s dockside opening here: Facebook.com/PortEdwardRestaurant.

Splash Bash 5K: Run for a cause during the Melissa O’Leary Memorial Splash Bash 5K Run and Walk starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Woodstock Water Works, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. The fun interactive run includes prizes for top runners, raffles and free swimming at the water park. Take it easy during a family-friendly 1-mile walk and run option. Proceeds go towards the Melissa O’Leary Splash Pad Fund. Registration ranges from $30 to $50. Check out more details on the Melissa O’Leary Memorial Splash Bash 5K Run and Walk here: Woodstockil.gov/440/Splash-Bash---Memorial-Run.

Stade’s Farm opening weekend: Join Stade’s Farm & Market for its opening day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the McHenry farm, located at 3709 Miller Road. Enjoy a free apple cider donut while shopping for fresh produce, canned goods, farm-fresh honey, meat, baked goods and unique gifts. More information on Stade’s Farm & Market opening can be found here: Facebook.com/stadesfarmandmarket.

Memorial Day celebration: Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with Ignacio & Associates of American Family Insurance from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park, 102 Beachway Drive in Fox River Grove. The free community event will have barbecue, games, giveaways, face painting, a bracelet station and a live DJ. Registration is required. Check out more details on the Memorial Day celebration and register here: Facebook.com/IgnacioAmFamAgency.

Magic show: Take the family to a magic show Saturday at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock, located at 125 Van Buren St. The Magic of Mark Presley will show takes place at 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Presley is an award-winning magician who features tricks like making objects melt through mirrors, liquid defying gravity and his signature walking through steel illusion. Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for students. Find more details on the Magic of Mark Presley show and purchase tickets here: Woodstockoperahouse.com/275/Stage-Left.

