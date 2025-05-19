Geneva’s House of 423 to host launch party for Jenny McCarthy’s Formless Beauty line

House of 423 specializes in fitting the outfit to the individual. (Vanessa Ronowski)

TV personality and entrepreneur Jenny McCarthy is bringing her clean beauty brand, Formless Beauty, to Geneva with a special launch event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22 at House of 423.

House of 423, a chic and modern boutique known for curating elevated everyday fashion, is the first retail partner to carry the Formless Beauty line, making this event a milestone for both the brand and the local fashion scene, according to a news release.

Guests will enjoy an interactive evening as professional makeup artist Suzanne Sabat will create effortless everyday make-up looks using Formless Beauty products. Attendees can experience the brand’s commitment to clean, conscious beauty firsthand.

All guests will receive 15% off the purchase of Formless Beauty products when purchased with any item from House of 423’s clothing collection.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Reserve your spot now via Eventbrite here.

For more information, visit Houseof423.com or follow @House.of.423 and @formlessbeautybyjenny on Instagram.