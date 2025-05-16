‘Grey’s Anatomy’ trivia at Preservation in Geneva

The heated outdoor patio at Preservation in Geneva. (Photo provided by Preservation. )

Fans of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” won’t want to miss Preservation’s special trivia night dedicated to the long-running medical drama.

“Grey’s Anatomy” trivia is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva.

Every Tuesday, Preservation continues with “Fondue in the Front Lounge” from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $48 for each fondue setup, which includes breads, meats and veggies to dip into Preservation’s signature cheese fondue. Don’t forget to save room for the chocolate fondue second course.

Preservation also has vinyl nights every Thursday, open mic nights on Mondays and live music on the heated outdoor patio most nights of the week.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit preservationgeneva.com.