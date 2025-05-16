Cream of Wheaton, Taste of Glen Ellyn return this summer

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com The 2025 Taste of Glen Ellyn is set for Aug. 14-16. (Shaw Local file photo) (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald)

Two of DuPage County’s most popular summer events return this year, with Cream of Wheaton June 5-8 and Taste of Glen Ellyn Aug. 14-16.

Cream of Wheaton is a four day festival in Memorial Park and downtown Wheaton that features an arts and crafts fair, beer garden, live music, kids activities, carnival and more.

A beer garden displays its menu in Memorial Park at the Cream of Wheaton summer festival in downtown Wheaton on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Some of the headlining bands include Kaleidoscope Eyes on June 5, Boy Band Night on June 6, Hi Infidelity on June 7 and The Throwbacks on June 8.

Wristband specials for the carnival will be available.

For more information and a complete lineup of events and times, visit wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Taste of Glen Ellyn is Aug. 14-16 on the College of DuPage campus, at the northwest corner of South Lambert and College roads in Parking Lot #6.

The event will have a carnival with more than 15 rides, performances from local bands, business expo, food, beverages and more.

Bands include Chasing Rumors on Aug. 14, 7th Heaven on Aug. 15 and Infinity and Serendipity Aug. 16.

Admission to the event is free.

Wristbands and unlimited ride specials for the carnival are available. A portion of the carnival proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for local high school students.

For more information, visit glenellynchamber.com/taste-of-glen-ellyn-2025.