Buffalo Theatre Ensemble reveals plays in 2025-26 season

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional Equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus, has announced its 2025-2026 three-play season.

The season opens with BTE Managing Artistic Director Emerita and ensemble member Connie Canaday Howard‘s staging of “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” Nov. 20-Dec. 21, the third and final play in the trilogy of plays by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, based on the beloved characters from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

It will be followed by Paul Slade Smith’s wild and wacky “Unnecessary Farce,” directed by BTE ensemble member Kurt Naebig Jan. 29-March 1, 2026.

Guest director Steve Scott returns to direct BTE’s final play of the season, Noah Haidle’s warm and thought-provoking “Birthday Candles” May 7-June 7, 2026.

“For nearly four decades BTE has sought to give stories life and explore new ideas through the production of quality theater,” Amelia Barrett, BTE interim managing artistic director said in a news release. “This season we’ve selected stories filled with humor, heart and the humanity of everyday life. Each is a story that is guaranteed to entertain minds and energize souls. Our first production focuses on second chances and unexpected love, the second of dizzying misunderstandings and comic chaos and the last of one woman’s poetic journey through a lifetime of birthdays.”

BTE’s 2025-2026 season performances will take place in the Playhouse Theatre of the McAninch Arts Center located at 425 Fawell Boulevard on the campus of College of DuPage. Subscriptions are now on sale.

For more information about the performances or to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org.