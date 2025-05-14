5 Things to Do: Rock River Jazz Band, Sterling-Rock Falls garage sales this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Musicians with the Rock River Jazz Band start their set Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here is our list of five things happening in the area:

Listen to some jazz: Rock River Jazz Band will kick off the 2025 concert season on May 17, and continue with performances around the Sauk Valley throughout the summer. The 15-16 piece jazz band is a nonprofit group that performs a variety of jazz styles at free performances. The May 17 concert will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bean Blossom parking lot, 106 W. River St., Dixon. Hit the garage sales: The annual spring garage sales weekend is May 16-18 in Sterling and Rock Falls. Maps of sales’ locations will be available May 15 at https://www.rockfallschamber.com Kick off summer with a country music concert: Kick off your summer with performances from rising country music stars Kelsey Hart and Delaney Ann on May 31 along the Dixon Riverfront. River Country 101.7 FM’s annual Summer Kickoff Concert begins at 6 p.m. with Delaney Ann, followed by headliner Kelsey Hart at 8 p.m., along the Dixon Riverfront. Hart, who is known for his single “Life Without You,” will bring his high-energy country music to the stage, while Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ann will open the show. She’s shared the same stage as country legends Lukas Nelson and Dwight Yoakam. Hector’s Taco Truck and BBY Chicken will have food available for purchase, while Tipsy’s will be providing the beverages. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Check out the Child Fair at SVCC: The 40th annual Sauk Valley Child Fair, with the theme Candy Land, will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. The event is free to attend. It will feature attractions that include Miller’s Petting Zoo, an emergency vehicle display, and interactive booths and exhibits. Sick The Magazine Block Party: The block party will be July 19 in downtown Rock Falls. Participants will be able to view over 300 drive and drag street cars from across the country. Live music also will be performed by The Solution Band.

