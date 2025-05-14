5 Things to Do: Roaming Readers, Master Gardener Plant Sale and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Roaming Readers: From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 16, weather permitting, the Yorkville Public Library’s Roaming Readers Walking Club will meet at the Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 Fox Road in Yorkville. Participants can walk around the forest preserve and discuss books. Attendees must check with the library the day before if there is rain. The club is open to people ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event. Yoga and Coffee at Oak + Bean: At 7 a.m. Saturday, May 17, Oak + Bean, 100 W. Washington St. in Oswego, will partner with the Oswegoland Park District to offer a 50-minute slow flow yoga class. The class will be led by an experienced yoga teacher. Attendees must bring a mat. All yoga levels will be accepted. Participants also will receive a 16-ounce coffee or tea. The class is open to people ages 13 and older. Tickets cost $18 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/yoga-coffee-oak-bean-8/. Master Gardener Plant Sale: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17, the Kendall County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale at the Kendall County Extension Office, located at 7775B Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville. Plants on sale include native plants, nursery-stock perennials, and various pepper and tomato plants. Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. Cash or credit card will be accepted. The sale will be held regardless of the weather. The sale’s proceeds will go towards supporting the gardener’s program and community projects. For more information, call 630-553-5823 or visit extension.illinois.edu/events/2025-05-17-2025-master-gardener-plant-sale. Happy 175th Birthday, Little White School Museum: At Noon Saturday, May 17, the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego, will partner with the Oswegoland Park District to hold a special presentation to celebrate the museum’s 175th anniversary and Historic Preservation Month. Attendees can learn how a grassroots campaign saved and restored the museum. The campaign also led to the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s creation. All ages are welcome. The presentation costs $5. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event. Painting with Petite Palette: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 19, the Petite Palette, 32 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich, will partner with the Plano Community Library District to host a painting class. Participants can create an acrylic herb garden canvas painting. A Petite Palette artist will be available. The class is open to adults and high school students. The class costs $15. Registration is required. To register, call 630-552-2009. For more information, visit planolibrary.info/event.

