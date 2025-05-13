Blues, Brews & BBQ fest returns to The Forge Lemont Quarries

Concerts will return to The Forge: Lemont Quarries (Photo provided by The Forge: Lemont Quarries)

Blues, Brews & BBQ festival returns to The Forge Lemont Quarries at noon Saturday, May 24.

Enjoy craft beer tastings from more than 15 regional breweries, live blues music and barbecue all day.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, with drink tickets available for additional costs. General admission plus tickets are $40 and include 16 drink tickets. Prices for each go up by $5 the day of the event. One ticket is good for a 3-ounce sample and four tickets are good for a 12-ounce beer.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on the lawn and enjoy the music.

The Forge Lemont Quarries is home to a 300-acre adventure park and hosts several concerts and food truck festivals. Daily activities include rock climbing, archery, kayaking, ziplining and more.

For more information, visit forgeparks.com.