Rock River Jazz Band kicks off summer season May 17

The Rock River Jazz Band performs during a previous concert at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. The 2025 season kicks off May 17 in Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Rock River Jazz band will kick off the 2025 concert season on May 17, and continue with performances around the Sauk Valley throughout the summer.

The 15-16 piece jazz band is a nonprofit group that performs a variety of jazz styles at free performances.

May 17 – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Concert for Granny Rose Animal Shelter in the Bean Blossom parking lot, 106 W. River St. Dixon

June 14 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park, 201 E. 2nd St., Rock Falls

July 12 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in Page Park, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon

July 19 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park Rock Falls

Aug. 2 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in Page Park, Dixon

Aug. 9 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park, Rock Falls

Aug. 30 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park, Rock Falls

For more information, visit rockriverjazzband.com.