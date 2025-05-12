Rock River Jazz Band kicks off summer season May 17

Rock River Jazz band will kick off the 2025 concert season on May 17, and continue with performances around the Sauk Valley throughout the summer.
The 15-16 piece jazz band is a nonprofit group that performs a variety of jazz styles at free performances.
May 17 – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Concert for Granny Rose Animal Shelter in the Bean Blossom parking lot, 106 W. River St. Dixon
June 14 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park, 201 E. 2nd St., Rock Falls
July 12 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in Page Park, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon
July 19 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park Rock Falls
Aug. 2 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in Page Park, Dixon
Aug. 9 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park, Rock Falls
Aug. 30 – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Concert in the RB&W Park, Rock Falls
For more information, visit rockriverjazzband.com.