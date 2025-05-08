Raue Center to host 6x6 Art Project Auction & Exhibition in June

Raue Center for the Arts will host the 7th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Artwork submitted by participants will be available for viewing and bidding online through Auctria.com starting June 1. Bidding will continue until 8 p.m. the evening of the public reception at Raue Center on June 14. Mix and mingle with the artists, enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, and win wonderful prizes.

“In the past six years, nearly 600 artists contributed almost 1,300 individual works of art to support Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School for the Arts. Each year, more artists get involved, and the art keeps getting more impressive,” said 6x6 Project Chairperson, Michelle Nowland, in a news release. “The artwork is uploaded to an auction site, and the bidding is all done online. Anyone, local or not, can bid on these mini works of original art, and we ship to winning bidders free of charge.”

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School for the Arts, enriching the lives of over 20,000 children each year in the local community since 2001.

For more information on how to participate in this annual event, visit rauecenter.org.