Rising country music star Kelsey Hart kicks off summer in Dixon

Kelsey Hart and Delaney Ann will perform at River Country's Summer Kickoff Concert May 31, 2025.

Kick off your summer with performances from rising country music stars Kelsey Hart and Delaney Ann on May 31 along the Dixon Riverfront.

River Country 101.7 FM’s annual Summer Kickoff Concert begins at 6 p.m. with Delaney Ann, followed by headliner Kelsey Hart at 8 p.m., along the Dixon Riverfront.

Hart, who is known for his single “Life Without You,” will bring his high-energy country music to the stage, while Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ann will open the show. She’s shared the same stage as country legends Lukas Nelson and Dwight Yoakam.

Hector’s Taco Truck and BBY Chicken will have food available for purchase, while Tipsy’s will be providing the beverages.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Click here to purchase tickets.