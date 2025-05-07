5 Things to Do: Mother’s Day Clay Creations, Creative Yarns, and more in Kendall County

Little White School Museum (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Mother’s Day Clay Creations: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10, the Fox River Academy of Music and Art, 26 W. Van Buren St. in Oswego, will host a class for children to build and paint a clay creation for Mother’s Day. Supplies will be provided. The class is intended for children ages five to 15. Registration is required. The class costs $35. For more information or to register, visit foxriveracademy.com/event-details. Coffee and Canoes with Oak + Bean: From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, Oak + Bean, 100 W. Washington St. in Oswego, will partner with the Yak Shack to offer a semi-guided paddling trip of the Fox River. A shuttle van, boats, and life jackets will be provided. Attendees also will receive a complimentary glass of wine or coffee drink and special pricing on select food and cheese or charcuterie plates. All ages welcome. Children ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets cost $65 for a kayak or $130 for a canoe. For more information, visit oakandbeanco.com/events. Oswego History Tour – Roth Road Cemetery: From noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10, the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego, will partner with the Oswegoland Park District and the Oswegoland Heritage Association to offer a tour of Evergreen Cemetery. The tour begins at the museum. All ages are welcome. The tour costs $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event. Mother’s Day Yoga: Finding the Feminine Within: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11, The Homestead 1854, 611 E. Main St. in Plano, will host a special yoga event for Mother’s Day. Participants can uses yin yoga poses to explore motherhood’s impact and their spiritual expression of what authentic feminine looks like. Attendees must bring a mat, blanket, bolster or throw pillows. A take-home prompts journal also will be available. The event will be led by yoga teacher and therapist Jennie Geltz. The event costs $35. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit thehomestead1854.com/events. Creative Yarns: From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, the Sandwich Public Library District, 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich, will offer an event for adults to learn yarn sewing techniques. Participants will be able work on knit, crochet, or needlework yarn projects. Attendees can bring their own supplies. For more information, visit sandwichpld.org/events.

