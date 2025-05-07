5 Things to Do: Fishing, shopping and wagon rides in Kane County

Batavia Main Street The Batavia Indoor Farmers’ Market is Saturday at Grainology in Batavia. (Provided by April Duda/April Duda Photography)

Fishing the Fox River: Tom Stewart, a former Senior Ranger with 30 years experience with the Kane County Fotrest Preserve District, will share his knowledge about the sport of fishing and secrets for successfully fishing the Fox River at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 10 at Creek Bend Nature Center 37W700 Dean St. in St Charles. A third generation fisherman, Stewart will highlight conservation ethics, discuss the tackle needed in various situations and point out the best public access locations. Batavia Boardwalk Shops: Experience the sixth season of the Batavia Boardwalk Shops as it kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, May 9 at 2 S. River St., Batavia. Come explore the 10 shops offering everything from globally inspired goods to handcrafted home décor. Weekend Wagon Rides: From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 10 at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Rd, Saint Charles, Hit the trails with a tractor-drawn wagon ride. Rides run rain or shine. Timeslots available every 15 minutes. Mill Creek Grand Opening: Celebrate the opening of Mill Creek Community Park on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. See the new amenities like the Universal Playground and pickleball courts while enjoying music, food and pickeball demonstrations. Indoor Market: The Indoor Market at Grainology Brewstillery, 131 Flinn St, Suite C; Batavia, feature numerous vendors offering an assortment of fresh greens, gourmet mushrooms, meats, eggs, baked goods, hot sauces, honey and more. Visit between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturdays through mid-May.

