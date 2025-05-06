5 Things to Do: YWCA of the Sauk Valley’s wellness fair, Rock River Jazz Band concert set in the Sauk Valley

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo: YWCA of the Sauk Valley will host its eighth annual Cinco De Mayo Wellness Festival from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the YWCA Sauk Valley, 412 1st Ave., Sterling. The event is free to attend. Carlos Tacos, Mexi-Gummies, Mirna’s Cakes and Main Squeeze will be selling food, desserts, snacks and drinks. Support local veterans: The Dixon American Legion will serve roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, salad, vegetable and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The cost is $13. Available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal. Listen to the big band sound, swing and jazz at concert: The Rock River Jazz Band’s first concert of the season will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 17 in the Bean Blossom Parking Lot, 106 W. River St., Dixon. The concert will benefit the Granny Rose Animal Shelter. The 15-16 piece jazz band plays a variety of styles. It is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to perform big band, swing and jazz music live and free to the public. Get ready for the Bellson Music Fest: The fourth annual Bellson Music Fest will be Saturday, June 7, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls. This event is held each year to celebrate the legacy of Louie Bellson, a Rock Falls native who became a renowned drummer, composer, band leader and a six-time Grammy Award nominee. The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, which works closely with Bellson’s widow, Francine Bellson, and Josh Duffee, a music director from Davenport. This year’s special featured musical guest will be Gregg Potter, who serves as drummer for The Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, a multimedia show featuring Buddy’s daughter Cathy Rich and a 16-piece alumni band. Potter will kick off the Bellson Music Fest by conducting a drum clinic at the McCormick Event Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Four blues and jazz bands will play from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the RB&W District amphitheater. Check out the Child Fair at SVCC: The 40th annual Sauk Valley Child Fair, with the theme Candy Land, will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon. The event is free to attend. It will feature attractions that include Miller’s Petting Zoo, an emergency vehicle display, interactive booths and exhibits.

