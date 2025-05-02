Timber Lake Playhouse’s 2025 season to feature Broadway musicals, plays & tribute concerts

The cast of '80s-rock musical “Rock of Ages” belts out a tune at Timber Lake Playhouse. The musical will again be featured during the 2025 season. (Submitted)

Timber Lake Playhouse, a seasonal professional theatre in Mt. Carroll, will kick off its 2025 season in May. The summer will be filled with concerts, children’s theatre performances and six exciting musicals and plays on the Main Stage.

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll (Cody Cutter)

“Saturday Night Fever: The Musical” kicks off the Main Stage season on May 30. The show, which is based on the film of the same name with music by The Bee Gees, runs through June 15. Next up is “Rock of Ages,” which celebrates the Hollywood Sunset Strip rock music scene of the 80s. The show runs from June 20-July 6.

“Waitress,” based on the film of the same name with music by singer songwriter Sara Bareilles, runs July 11-27, followed by “Disney’s Frozen” Aug. 1-17. “Friendship Landing,” a world-premier comedy about friendship set in a children’s theme park, runs Aug. 22-31. The Main Stage season concludes with “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the novel by Robert James Waller, which runs Sept. 12-21.

“Cry! Cry! Cry! A Musical Tribute to Johnny Cash” is the first concert of the season, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3. Additional concerts include tribute concerts to the music of The Eagles, Guns N’ Roses, Heart and more.

This year’s Magic Owl Children’s Theatre production is “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical” runs May 6-10. The play is based on the children’s book by Mo Williams. “Beetlejuice Jr.,” which is produced by local teen artists, runs June 26-29.

Timber Lake Playhouse’s resident theatre company consists of 35-40 performers, behind-the-scenes roles and musicians, according to its website. The theatre has been a starting point for many performers who’ve gone on to perform on larger stages, including Broadway, as well as film and television roles.

Timber Lake Playhouse, which has 371 seats, opened in 1962 and has presented about 400 plays and musicals.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.