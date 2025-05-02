Jennifer Lynn & The Groove Revival to perform 70s rock show at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Jennifer Lynn & The Groove Revival will bring “Retrograde: The Spirit of 70s Rock Returns,” to the Raue Center For The Arts on Tuesday, June 3 at 7:30 pm. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Relive the electrifying essence of the 70s rock era as Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival bring their critically acclaimed live show, “Retrograde: The Spirit of 70s Rock Returns,” to the Raue Center for the Arts Tuesday, June 3 at 7:30 pm.

Celebrating the raw energy and soulful sound that defined a generation, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for all music lovers, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival, a Billboard charting blues rock band, have captivated audiences since their official debut in 2021 with the EP “Nothing Holding Me Down.” Their meteoric rise includes reaching #4 on the Billboard blues chart and receiving seven nominations for the Independent Blues Music Awards.

With a powerful blend of original music and iconic covers, the band channels the spirit of rock legends such as The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin and Heart, while infusing it with a modern twist.

“Retrograde isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of the music that shaped our lives,” Jennifer Lyn said in the news release. “We’re thrilled to bring this experience to the Raue Center and invite everyone to feel the passion and power of 70s rock.”

Attendees can expect an evening filled with soulful solos and roaring anthems that evoke the timeless spirit of the era. From Led Zeppelin’s thunderous riffs to Janis Joplin’s raw power, this performance is a must-see for anyone who appreciates live music.

Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.