The Law Office Pub & Music Hall’s May lineup of concerts

To date, The Law Office has produced nearly a dozen episodes of their Rouge Barrister Radio episodes, spanning the gambit of archival videos, live performances and never before heard tracks! If you miss the bygone days of public access TV, get nostalgic thinking about your old college radio station, or just miss being able to go out to your favorite live music venue, this compelling locally produced series is a must-watch!

The Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville has a stacked lineup of performances scheduled for May.

Admission is $20, and all shows are for adults 21 and over.

Joe Clark – 9 p.m. Friday, May 2

Clark is a vocalist and acoustic guitarist, who brings an authentic, “down-home” feel to his performances.

The Struggs, High on Stress, Matt Derda & The High Watts – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 3

CW Ayon Duo with special guest John Till – 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4

CW Ayon will bring his blues and grooves to Yorkville, set up with a simple kick and snare drum kit and tambourine, along with his guitars and harmonica.

Painted Canyon, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 8

Enjoy a night of Americana music from both performers.

Ty Smith & The Minor Offenses – 9 p.m. Friday, May 23

J.D. Graham – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29

This intimate show will feature singer-songwriter Graham and his guitar, bringing a raw, honest experience for audiences.

Tony Logue – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 31

Logue plays a blend of Americana, rock n roll and country folk music. He is from western Kentucky, and his albums have achieved success on the iTunes Country charts and more.

The Law Office Pub & Music Hall is located at 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. For more information, visit lawofficepub.com.