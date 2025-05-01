The Law Office Pub & Music Hall’s May lineup of concerts

The Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville has a stacked lineup of performances scheduled for May.
Admission is $20, and all shows are for adults 21 and over.
Joe Clark – 9 p.m. Friday, May 2
Clark is a vocalist and acoustic guitarist, who brings an authentic, “down-home” feel to his performances.
The Struggs, High on Stress, Matt Derda & The High Watts – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 3
CW Ayon Duo with special guest John Till – 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4
CW Ayon will bring his blues and grooves to Yorkville, set up with a simple kick and snare drum kit and tambourine, along with his guitars and harmonica.
Painted Canyon, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 8
Enjoy a night of Americana music from both performers.
Ty Smith & The Minor Offenses – 9 p.m. Friday, May 23
J.D. Graham – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29
This intimate show will feature singer-songwriter Graham and his guitar, bringing a raw, honest experience for audiences.
Tony Logue – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 31
Logue plays a blend of Americana, rock n roll and country folk music. He is from western Kentucky, and his albums have achieved success on the iTunes Country charts and more.
The Law Office Pub & Music Hall is located at 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. For more information, visit lawofficepub.com.