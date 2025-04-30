Monster trucks, Bigfoot returning to Morrison’s Whiteside County Fair in August

Bigfoot driver Roger Gauger goes airborne Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during the Full Throttle Monster Truck Show at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MORRISON – High-octane excitement returns to the 154th Whiteside County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 14, as Full Throttle Monster Trucks, featuring the legendary Bigfoot, roars back in.

The fair runs from Tuesday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison. It will feature a carnival, demolition derby, livestock judging, truck and tractor pulls, monster trucks, bull riding and live entertainment.

Live entertainment

Tuesday: Next Level Pro-Bull Riding

Wednesday: Next Level Pro-Bronc Riding

Thursday: Full Throttle Monster Trucks (Several monster trucks will be lined in front of the grandstand at 7 p.m.)

Friday: ISP Tractor/Truck Pull

Saturday: Robbo’s Extreme Demo Derby

Daily attractions

Carnival

Granpa Crachet stage show (three shows per day)

Bingo (nightly from 6 to 9 p.m.)

Chicken Poo Bingo

Cake/Pie Walk (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m.)

Carnival

Bear Hollow Log Carvers

Pedal Pull (Tuesday and Saturday)

Bertrands Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

Kitsie’s All-Star Barnyard Revue & Pig Races

Bicycle giveaway (6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday)

Admission prices

$10 – Daily Adult

$2 – Daily Child

$25 – Adult Season

$5 – Child Season (ages 6 to 11)

Children younger than 6 get in free

Gate admission is cash only. Daily admission includes same-day reentry with a stamp. Season passes require daily punches, and reentry requires a daily stamp.

Gate price includes admission to all grandstand shows at no additional cost. Seating is free.

Carnival

Opens daily at 1 p.m. and at noon Saturday.

Wristband Days: From 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. $30 for a daily band.

Mega Pass: Allows patrons to ride anytime the carnival is open. The cost is $60 if purchased the week before the fair and $70 once the fair starts.

For more information, call Director of Publicity Todd Mickley at 815-499-8880 or visit whitesidecountyfair.org for updates.