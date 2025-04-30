Explore Kane & DuPage museums with ‘Passport to Adventure’ program

The St. Charles History Museum is participating in the Passport to Adventure program. (Photo provided by the St. Charles History Museum)

The museums of Kane and DuPage Counties invite families to embark on the 34th annual Passport to Adventure, a free, family-friendly program that highlights the rich variety of museums, nature centers and historical sites in the region.

According to a news release, the Passport to Adventure is a guide to discovering fascinating stories, outdoor adventures and hands-on learning experiences. From art and science to history, games and nature, there’s something for everyone.

Almost 70 museums, zoos and nature centers in Kane and DuPage counties will participate in the program, which is sponsored by the Kane-DuPage Regional Museum Association.

The Japanese Tea Garden at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva is participating in the Passport to Adventure program. (Paul Valade)

Many participating sites are free to visit. At each location, children and adults can collect a stamp in their Passport to Adventure booklet. Special activities are offered at many sites exclusively for program participants. Once six or more stamps have been collected, mail in the stamp page for a chance to win a gift card.

This year’s program runs from May 1 through April 30, 2026. Passports are available at any of the 68 participants.

The Elmhurst Art Museum is participating in the Passport to Adventure program. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Use your passport not only as a way to track your journey—but also as a year-round reference guide to family fun.

To learn more about the Passport to Adventure or to view a list of participating sites, visit the Kane-DuPage Regional Museum Association’s website at kdrma.org.