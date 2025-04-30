5 Things to Do: Sterling’s annual car show, drive-in movies in the Sauk Valley this weekend

- PACT to present play in Polo: The Polo Area Community Theatre will present “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” at 7 p.m. May 2, 3 and 9, and at 2 p.m. May 4 and 10 at the former Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors age 60 and older, and $10 for children younger than 10. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.polotheatre.org. Tickets also are available at the door.
- Catch a movie at the drive-in: Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Captain America: Brave New World” will be shown Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, at the Midway Drive In, 91 Palmyra Road, Dixon. Gates open at 7 p.m., with “Thunderbolts” starting at dusk (about 8 p.m.) followed by “Captain America: Brave New World.”
- Ooo and ahh over some great rides: Sterling Main Street’s annual car show, now in its 12th year, returns Sunday, May 4, to the Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St. in downtown Sterling. Early registration is available online at sterlingmainstreet.org or by stopping into the Main Street office during business hours. Registration will open at 8 a.m. on-site the day of the event. It is a judged show. All makes, models and years are welcome. Awards will be presented to the Top 40, Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. Judging begins at noon, and the show closes after awards are presented about 2:30 p.m. A 50/50 raffle also will be held, with the drawing at 2 p.m. before the awards ceremony begins. Spectator admission is free.
- Get competitive at a bingo fundraiser: United Way of Lee County invites the community to an exciting evening of bingo, prizes and purpose at United We Bingo on Thursday, May 8, at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the games begin promptly at 6 p.m. This entertaining fundraiser brings people together to support United Way’s mission to improve lives by investing in critical programs focused on education, health and financial stability in Lee County. Event highlights include 16 bingo games included with a $30 ticket; bonus bingo options; and adding 10 regular games for $10 or six special/jackpot games for $10. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Elks Lodge. Dabbers will be available at the door for $2, or you can bring your own. The event is open to adults ages 18 and older. All of the money raised will help support 35 nonprofit partners in Lee County through the grants that the United Way of Lee County awards every year. Tickets are available now at unitedwayofleecounty.org.
- Support local musicians at recitals: Woodlawn Arts Academy musicians will take the stage in late May for their spring recitals. Private music students will perform in three recitals in late May. Vocal music students of Mardi Huffstutler will perform at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, at Woodlawn Arts Academy. The piano students of Nadine Appel and Clea Arbogast will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. The guitar and ukulele students of James Miller will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at Woodlawn Arts Academy. Each recital will feature a different group of students. All are free to attend, but donations are welcomed. Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults.
