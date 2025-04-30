5 Things to Do: Family Paint Night, Lego Spring Build Event, and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Family Paint Night: At 5 p.m. Friday, May 2, the Oswegoland Park District will hold a Family Paint Night at the Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave. in Montgomery. Participants will be guided through painting basics. The event is intended for people ages six and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for one adult and child is $40 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Attendees also must pay $20 per additional child. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/family-paint-night/. Kids Night Out – Mother’s Day Vases: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 2, Arts on Fire, located at 217 E. South St. in Plano, will host an event for children to paint Mother’s Day-themed vases. Attendees can chose from various vases and create a card. The pieces will be glazed, fired, and available for pick-up after one week. Snacks will be served. The event is intended for children ages eight to 14. Due to limited space, registration is required. The event costs $29.98. For more information or to register, call 630-273-2119 or visit artsonfireplano.com/events/kids-night-out-mothers-day-vases. Lego Spring Build Event: At 11 a.m. Saturday, May 3, a spring-themed Lego mini-build event will be held at Oswego’s Barnes and Noble, 2590 U.S. Highway 34. Attendees can create Lego builds with an exclusive Barnes and Noble botanical set. Due to a limited number of Lego sets, registration is required. All ages are welcome. For more information or to register, visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/event. Watercolor Bookmarks with Petite Palette: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 5, the Petite Palette, 32 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich, will partner with the Sandwich Public Library District to host a watercolor workshop. Participants can design a set of bookmarks. Painting instructors will be available. The workshop is intended for people ages 13 and older. The cost is $10 per person. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit sandwichpld.org/events. Mindful Movement + Meditation: From 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Farm Road in Yorkville, will offer residents a movement and meditation session. Attendees will practice techniques including aromatherapy, guided visualization, breathwork, and light stretching. The session will be led by Balanced Bluebird Healing integrative wellness and shamanic practitioner Cristen Grajeda. The session is intended for teens and adults. Registration is required. To register, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/mindful-movement-meditation.

