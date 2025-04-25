Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora to host bouquet-making event for Mother’s Day

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora will host a free build-a-bouquet event on Saturday, May 10. (Sandy Bressner)

Celebrate mom and the other special women if your life with a build-a-bouquet event at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

The free event is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

The fun-filled afternoon will have fresh flowers and will offer shoppers the opportunity to create a custom bouquet, while supplies last. In addition to fresh cut flowers, shoppers can enjoy light refreshments, music and prize raffles. The event will be located near Market Hall.

For more information, visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/chicago.