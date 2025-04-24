Ottawa native Stephen Hawk to join IVCC ensembles in 2 concerts

Ottawa native Stephen Hawk with Grammy Award-winning music credits will return to his local roots as a guest performer in two of the three Illinois Valley Community College ensemble concerts next week. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

An Ottawa native with Grammy Award-winning music credits will return to his local roots as a guest performer in two of the three Illinois Valley Community College ensemble concerts next week.

Stephen Hawk is a freelance trumpeter who has performed with legendary jazz musicians and on two Grammy-winning recordings with jazz artist Nancy Wilson. His first CD, titled, “The Hawk’s Out,” was released in 1998.

He graduated from Ottawa High School, IVCC and Western Illinois University before earning a master’s and a doctorate at the University of Texas-Austin. He was a professor of music for 26 years at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, before teaching jazz studies and trumpet at Texas State University.

Hawk said he is grateful for the start IVCC gave to his musical career.

“I am super excited to return to the beginning of the scene for me,” Hawk said in a news release. “The IVCC music program was paramount to my development.”

Hawk will perform with the IVCC Jazz Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 27, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. The ensemble is directed by Brandon Czubachowski. Jazz Ensemble selections include: “Johnny’s Theme” from the Johnny Carson Show; “Y Knot”; “Danza de los Rios”; “Piano Roll Blues;” “Blue Skies”; “Every Day I have the Blues”; “Swing Trumpeters Medley”; “My Funny Valentine”; “El Viento Caliente” and “Friend Like Me.”

He will then make a guest appearance at the Wind Ensemble concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1. That concert also takes place in the Cultural Centre and is directed by Phil Whaley. Wind Ensemble selections include: “Overture for Wind”; “Concerto for Trumpet and Symphonic Band”; “Thunder and Lightning: Schnellpoke” and “Lincolnshire Posy.” Hawk will be joined by fellow trumpet Wind Ensemble members John Armstrong and Brandon Czubachowski on “Bugler’s Holiday.”

In addition to the two instrumental concerts, the IVCC Choir will present a concert centered around a theme of breaking limits and reaching to the horizon. The Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, April 28, in the Cultural Centre under the direction of Jenilyn Roether and accompanied by Mary Cornwall. Choir selections include: “Wide Open Spaces,” “If Music Be the Food of Love” and “Keep Your Lamps.” The choir will also sing “The Gartan Mother’s Lullaby,” featuring Sarah Arter on violin. The second half of the concert will include a set of music from the Broadway musical, “Wicked.”

Admission to each concert is free.