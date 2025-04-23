Your guide to elegant Mother’s Day brunches in northern Illinois

Mother’s Day 2025 is approaching, and to help you celebrate the special women in your life, we’ve compiled a list of exceptional northern Illinois locations offering delightful brunch menus and heartwarming atmospheres.

Whether you’re seeking classic brunch favorites or unique culinary experiences, this list will lead you to the ideal setting for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.

Mother’s Day in 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11.

Oscar Swan Country Inn, Geneva

This hidden gem tucked away in Geneva will host a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outdoor seating will be available, weather permitting. Call 630-232-0173 to make reservations.

Meson Sabika, Naperville

This elegant Spanish restaurant will offer a four-course meal for mom. Start with a choice of cold tapas appetizers, followed by hot tapas. Entrees include Alaskan halibut, braised short ribs, grilled beef tenderloin medallions or duck leg confit. A choice of desserts will round out the unique meal. Adults are $89. Reservations can be made online or by calling 630-983-3000.

Duke’s Ale House – Crystal Lake

Duke’s will serve their special Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., which features live music and free mimosas. The menu includes pastries, scones, Nutella-stuffed French toast, fried chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, breakfast chilaquiles and more. Regular service will be available from 3 to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by calling 815-356-9980.

Sorrento’s Restaurant – Maple Park

The Italian steakhouse will have a special Mother’s Day menu from noon to 6 p.m., which includes their famous prime rib, New York strip steak, filet mignon, shrimp, salmon, turkey, lobster tails and chicken parmigiana. Call 815-895-5466 to make reservations.

Starved Rock Lodge, Oglesby

Starved Rock Lodge will have a Mother’s Day Buffet beginning at 10:30 a.m. Adults are $47.95, and $24.95 for children 10 and younger. Reservations and prepayment are required, and can be made by calling 815-220-7386.

Patrons settle into their seats under the tent during a dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn.(Sandy Bressner photo)

Heritage Prairie Farm, Elburn

Treat mom to a meal on the farm at the beautiful Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Kentucky Derby, so guests are encouraged to wear their big hats and spring dresses. The special menu includes Kentucky Hot Brown Crostini, Derby salad, spring pea and asparagus penne, smoked bourbon chicken, herbed whitefish, cinnamon sugar French toast casserole and more. The meal will conclude with banana pudding for dessert. Prices are $120 for adults, and $35 for children younger than 12. A cash bar will be available. Reservations can be made online or by calling 630-443-5989.

White Pines Lodge – Oregon

White Pines Lodge will host Mother’s Day Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. and Mother’s Day Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The breakfast menu includes fresh fruit, eggs Benedict bake, French toast casserole, biscuits & gravy, homemade sticky buns and more. Adults are $29 and children are $12. The lunch buffet includes fresh fruit, salad, lemon herb salmon, tortellini, herb-seasoned apricot chicken, roast turkey, glazed ham and more. Adults are $39 and children are $15. Call 815-655-2400 to make reservations.

Port Edward – Algonquin

Celebrate mom at Port Edward’s fabulous champagne brunch. The Sunday brunch is a huge spread that has a variety of seafood, smoked fish, prime rib and ham carving stations, fruit & cheese station, breakfast foods, dessert station and more. Call 847-658-5441 for pricing information or to make reservations.

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, DeKalb

The Lincoln Inn’s Mother’s Day Brunch will have seatings between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes appetizers, charcuterie boards, breakfast buffet, a variety of lunch choices and a dessert buffet with a huge chocolate fountain. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-756-2345.

The Standard, Rockford

Celebrate mom with brunch and a floral workshop at this premiere event venue in downtown Rockford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The light brunch will be crafted by Boxwood Events, and guests can enjoy unlimited mimosas. Design and create a keepsake bouquet at the floral arrangement workshop. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased on the website or by calling 815-540-2263.

113 Main, Oswego

113 Main in downtown Oswego will serve a Mother’s Day Brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the breakfast items on the buffet will include white cheddar scrambled eggs, maple sausage, pearl waffles and fruit. Lunch choices include tilapia with tomato cream sauce, pork loin with peach melba sauce, creamy Tuscan chicken and more. Desserts will be assorted mini cheesecakes. Adults are $38 and children are $18. Bottomless mimosas will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu will also be available. Call 331-216-5133 to make reservations.

Renaissance Center, Joliet

This beautiful banquet hall will offer a brunch with endless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults are $60 and children 4-12 are $20. Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 779-939-3280.

The Graceful Ordinary, St. Charles

The downtown St. Charles establishment will serve a family-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The prix fixe brunch will be the only menu available, and will include sweet and savory foods like cinnamon rolls, cheddar biscuits, avocado toast, French toast, steak & eggs, lobster biscuits and gravy, ricotta gnocchi and more. The children’s menu includes chocolate chip pancakes or French toast, cheeseburger and scrambled eggs. Prices start at $65 per adult and $25 for kids ages 3–12; kids under 3 are free. Call 331-235-5803 to make reservations.

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

The elegant restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre will have Mother’s Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 11. The brunch menu has something for everyone, from made-to-order eggs, a carving station, made-to-order crepes, and a waffles and doughnut station to breakfast favorites, seafood, desserts and more. Prices are $115 for adults and $40 for children 5-12. The brunch will include live music and family keepsakes to take home. Reservations for the tea or brunch can be made online or by calling 630-530-8300.

Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Golf Club’s Mother’s Day Brunch, which is open to the public, will have seatings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch will have breakfast and lunch favorites, including prime rib, carved ham, chicken, seafood, an omelet station, a waffle station, salads, desserts and more. Prices are $69.99 for nonmember adults, $34.99 for nonmember children 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 630-679-5013.

Camp Aramoni, Tonica

This luxury boutique campground in the Illinois Valley area will host its annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 11. The menu includes a variety of both savory and sweet dishes, and Bloody Marys, mimosas and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. In addition to a delicious meal, a representative from Forever + A Day Permanent Jewelry will showcase permanent bracelets, necklaces and anklets, which will be available for purchase. Reservations are required for the seating times of 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m., 12:45 or 2 p.m. Prices are $32 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Call 815-224-7333 to make a reservation.

Hank’s Farm, Ottawa

Hank’s Farm will serve Mother’s Day Brunch from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Menu items include oysters on the half shell, glazed ham, cocktail shrimp, salads, fruit, eggs Benedict, roast turkey, pasta and more, including a dessert table. Breakfast items will be available until noon. Prices are $36 for adults, $18 for children 5-10, and $4 for children 2-4. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 815-433-2540.

The Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles was built by Colonel Edward Baker in 1928 on the site of old Haines Mill.

Hotel Baker, St. Charles

Mother’s Day Brunch seatings begin at 8 a.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. The menu includes a custom omelette station, carving board, smoked salmon and caviar, assortment of toast pointes and petite bagels, charcuterie, breakfast favorites and lunch choices including salads, pasta, salmon, desserts and more. Prices are $98 for adults and $38 for children 4-12. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation.

Table at Crate – Oakbrook Center

Take mom out to lunch or dinner after shopping at Oakbrook Center. Enjoy the new spring menu, which features seasonal dishes and craft cocktails. If the weather is nice, enjoy your Mother’s Day meal on the patio. Visit the website or call 630-590-9444 to make a reservation, but walk-ins are welcome.

Preservation – Geneva

Preservation is hosting a special luncheon and dinner for mom, complete with live music from Red Gate Jazz Boys from 1-4 p.m. Mother’s Day food and drink specials begin at 11 a.m. and go through 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by calling 630-208-1588.