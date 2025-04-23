5 Things to Do: Oswego History Tour–Industrial Sector, Oak + Bean Spring Wine Fest, and more in Kendall County

Little White School Museum (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Green Connect: Community Clean-up Program: From 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 26, the Yorkville Chamber of Commerce and The Conservation Foundation will host Green Connect, a clean-up event at Riverfront Park, located at 301 E. Hydraulic Ave. in Yorkville. Attendees will be able to help clean-up the park. Participants must bring their own gloves. Pickers and trash bags will be provided. The event is the first in a series of clean-ups around Yorkville. Free t-shirts also will be available while supplies last. For more information, visit the Yorkville Chamber. Oswego History Tour – Industrial Sector: From Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26, the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego, will partner with the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District to offer a bus tour of Oswego’s industrial sector. The tour begins at the museum and includes the Oswego industrial section from 1840 to 1910. All ages are welcome. The tour costs $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit the Oswegoland Park District. Jewelry Making – Wire Wrapped Pendant: At 11 a.m. Sunday, April 27, participants can learn about jewelry making basics at the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego. Attendees can receive step-by-step instructions on wire wrapping techniques to make a custom pendant and ring. Materials will be provided. The class is intended for people ages 13 and older. The cost is $25 for residents and $35 for nonresidents. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit the Oswegoland Park District. Oak + Bean Spring Wine Fest: From 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, come to a the Oak + Bean’s Spring Wine Fest at 100 W. Washington St. in Oswego. Participants can taste over 60 wine varieties to help determine what Oak + Bean will serve during the summer. The fest features a wine tasting, a personal cheese and charcuterie box, a take-home Riedel wine glass, and discount prices. General admission tickets cost $55 and VIP tickets cost $65. VIP ticket holders will be admitted to the event an hour early, automatically entered into a raffle to win various prizes, and have a taste and talk with wine experts. Limited tickets are available. The event is intended for people ages 21 and older. For more information, visit oakandbeanco.com/. Knit and Crochet Group – In Person: From 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 28, the Plano Community Library District, located at 15 W. North St. in Plano, will offer a group for residents to crochet and knit together. Participants also can learn how to crochet and knit. The group will be led by crochet artist Karen Perez. All ages are welcome. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit planolibrary.info/.

