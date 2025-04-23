5 Things to Do: Earth Day, Healthy Kids Day provide activities for all ages in Illinois Valley

The Streator Family YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at 710 Oakley Ave. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

“My Favorite Wife”: The Pop-Up Players, a nonprofit traveling community theater troupe based in the Illinois Valley, will be staging three performances of an all new radio play adaptation (with retro commercials and live sound effects) of the classic, 1940 “screwball” comedy “My Favorite Wife.” All performances are free admission. They are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., Streator; 2 p.m. Sunday at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May, 2, at Speakeasy on 1st, 854 First St., La Salle.

Healthy Kids Day/Health Fair: The Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy children and families to jump-start the summer season. The event is free and open to the public. From 10 a.m. to noon, attendees can visit program booths and demonstrations with raffles, giveaways and a YMCA goodie bag for the first 50 children. An open swim at the water center will follow from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call Peggy Cain at 815-223-7904, ext. 030, or email peggyc@ivymca.org, or visit IVYMCA.org.

The Streator Family YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at 710 Oakley Ave. The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and community resources focused on wellness, learning and safety. One girl and one boy will also have the chance to win a new bicycle donated by Theresa Solon of State Farm. For more information, contact the Streator Family YMCA at 815-761-2148.

The Ottawa YMCA, in partnership with OSF HealthCare, will host the Spring Into Health Family Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 411 Canal St, Ottawa. This free community event is open to the public and invites families of all ages to a fun-filled day focused on health, wellness and community connection. The fair will feature a wide variety of interactive activities and informational booths designed to promote healthy lifestyles for all ages.

Earth Day event: The Conservation Garden at Hall High School will put on its annual display of native plants from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Hall High School Conservation Garden in Spring Valley in honor of Earth Day. This Earth Day celebration offers hands-on activities for all ages, including learning about the role and importance of native plants and their pollinators and how to become an environmental steward. Master Naturalists David Manigold and Chris Wolelte will present information at 1:30 and 2 p.m. about native plantings and invasive management and discuss conservation management practices in the garden. Other activities will include exploring insect and flower parts under the microscope and learning facts about pollinators through games and activities sponsored by several local organizations. For information about the Master Gardener program, call University of Illinois Extension at 309-364-2356 or email Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu.

Doors cover band: An American Prayer, the ultimate Doors tribute band, will perform at about 9 p.m. Friday at Shakers, 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. Admission is free. The band doesn’t don’t just play The Doors — they channel the spirit of Jim Morrison and the band with every note. It’s raw, it’s electric, and it’s the real deal, according to Shakers.

Car show: The Rootbeer Stand, 225 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby, will host its first car show of the season from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.